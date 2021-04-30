Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $185.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $205.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTWO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

TTWO stock opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day moving average is $183.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

