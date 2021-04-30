T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $158.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.82. 1,340,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

