Systemax (SYX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Systemax to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. Systemax’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Systemax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 48,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $271,542.24. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYX. Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

