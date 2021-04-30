Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,763,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 396,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after acquiring an additional 387,785 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Syneos Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after buying an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.