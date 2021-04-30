Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $224,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $83.50 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.