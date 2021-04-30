Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNDX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $769.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.