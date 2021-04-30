Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.66. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

