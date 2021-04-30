Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
SCMWY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.66. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
