SVB Leerink Weighs in on Illumina, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $399.93 on Friday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

