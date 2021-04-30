SVB Leerink Comments on Hologic, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hologic by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

