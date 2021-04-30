SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $142.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,552.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 in the last 90 days. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

