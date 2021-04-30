SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,684 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.51, for a total transaction of $1,252,112.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $580.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $586.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.