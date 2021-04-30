Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Invests $222,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.97 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

