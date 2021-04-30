Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the March 31st total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPNV stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. 154,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,810. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 232,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Supernova Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

