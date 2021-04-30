Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%.
NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $25.81. 2,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,226. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $401.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
