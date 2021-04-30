Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $25.81. 2,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,226. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $401.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.