SuperCoin Reaches Market Cap of $199,434.47 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $199,434.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,183,013 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

