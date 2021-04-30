Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 63,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,970. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

