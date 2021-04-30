Sunesis Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sunesis Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $233.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.79 and its 200-day moving average is $209.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

