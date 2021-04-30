SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Strong Earnings

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 6,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,032,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 61,977.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 366.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $567.10 million, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

