Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLF. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.69.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$66.26. 205,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,684. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company has a market cap of C$38.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.13.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.