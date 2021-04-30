Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.98. 6,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

