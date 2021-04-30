Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the period.

