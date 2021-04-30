Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.30. The company had a trading volume of 288,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

