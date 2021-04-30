Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $33.53 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 194.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $33,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.84. 112,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

