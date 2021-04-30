Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Südzucker (ETR:SZU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SZU. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.52 ($17.08).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €13.71 ($16.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.95.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

