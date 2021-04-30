Subsea 7’s (SUBCY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SUBCY has been the topic of several other reports. SEB Equities lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of Hold.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

