Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 3961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.84.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

