Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at Cowen

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $255.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.96.

Shares of SYK opened at $263.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.32. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

