Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $111,535,000 after acquiring an additional 485,919 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $81.36 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.