Strs Ohio Purchases 40,398 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,398 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $151.03 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.