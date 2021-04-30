Strs Ohio Has $21.92 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of US Foods worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

