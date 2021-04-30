Strike Trading 98.1% Higher Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Strike coin can now be bought for $65.69 or 0.00119937 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 98.1% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $169.76 million and $47,000.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

