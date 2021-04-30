Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SAUHY stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. 4,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,486. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

