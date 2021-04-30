Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Strattec Security by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 445,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Strattec Security by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.