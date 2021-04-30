Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SEOAY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 8,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,427. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. Research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

