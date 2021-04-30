Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $345,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $456.93. 36,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $186.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

