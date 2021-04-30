Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $480,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.14 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

