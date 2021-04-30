Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 397 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 1,409,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $350.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

