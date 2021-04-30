Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Heron Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,129 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,392% compared to the typical daily volume of 612 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after buying an additional 1,060,614 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,628,000 after purchasing an additional 122,187 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,343,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 238,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

