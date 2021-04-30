Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 420 put options on the company. This is an increase of 708% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,717,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 368,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

