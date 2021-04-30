STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.61, but opened at $40.24. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 133,859 shares traded.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,560 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

