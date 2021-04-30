STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STM. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. 297,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

