STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STM. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. 297,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
