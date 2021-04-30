Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.82.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.61. 909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.34 and its 200-day moving average is $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

