Stifel Nicolaus Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.54.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.72. 564,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. Facebook has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.