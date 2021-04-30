Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $50.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNMSF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

SNMSF opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

