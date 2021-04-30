Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

