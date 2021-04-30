Sterling Bancorp’s (STL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of STL opened at $25.41 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Insiders sold 15,426 shares of company stock worth $364,807 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221,143 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

