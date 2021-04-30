Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,520. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Stericycle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.