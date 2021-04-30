Steem Dollars Price Up 50% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $7.54 or 0.00013768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $54.48 million and $21,166.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001511 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 116.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005375 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,224,691 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

