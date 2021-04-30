Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,248 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

