StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

GASS stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. StealthGas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GASS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

